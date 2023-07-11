This Mercedes-AMG SL from Brabus is a nod to founder Bodo Buschmann.

Only if you are a German with a thick mustache you may like this. For the rest, this is just a very wrong Brabus Mercedes-AMG SL. At least, that’s my opinion. Please let us know if you think very differently about this.

It is not the first time that Brabus has tackled the Mercedes-AMG SL. Previously, they did this by sticking a completely blue interior in it. This time the focus is on performance, goodies for the exterior and new wheels. With a big nod to the founder of the brand.

BRABUS 750 Bodo Buschmann

This copy is an extra exclusive BRABUS 750 Bodo Buschmann Edition 1 of 25. An ode to the founder of the brand who always had a huge soft spot for the SL. The BRABUS SL 7.3 S R129 from the nineties was one of his favorite cars.

Equipped with a PowerXtra B40S-750 upgrade, the eight-cylinder now delivers 750 hp and 900 Nm of torque. 0-100 km/h is already a fact in 3.3 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 315 km/h.

Brabus Mercedes-AMG SL

The typical Brabus Monoblock wheels have found their way to the Mercedes-AMG SL. They measure 21 inches in size at the front, 22 inches at the rear. Furthermore, the roadster is equipped with various carbon goodies that should improve the aerodynamics.

You can immediately open your wallet at Brabus. 25 pieces of this special edition are sold by the German car company. The price tag is of course not for the cat, as you can expect. The export price is 336,500 euros. In the Netherlands, a ditch of BPM and VAT is added on top of that. For less than 4 tons, it is not on yellow plates. Ashmenou.

