The interior of this thick Brabus SL63 is really, er, yes, special!

The automotive industry is always subject to trends. In the aftermarket scene, you see the trends coming first. Matt paint? We saw them around 2005. We saw Lexus lamps a few months after the Toyota Altezza or Lexus IS came on the market.

So often it is a harbinger of what is to come. For now we have cooperation between Brabus and Fostla. The two sometimes join forces to build a cool car, strangely enough it always concerns a Mercedes-Benz.

Logical, because Brabus has been a specialist in Mercedes for many years, although they now also have upgrades for the Porsche 911 Turbo and the Rolls-Royce Ghost.

Dull exterior color

In this case it is not a ‘Benz, but a Mercedes-AMG. It is about the Mercedes-AMG SL and there is no ‘ordinary’ Benz or luxury ‘Mercedes-Maybach’. It is not inconceivable that it will come from the latter, after all, there was once a Mercedes-Maybach S650 Cabriolet.

Of course, the car, the upgrades and the combination of colors should be your taste. But to be honest, the end result turned out very well. The exterior color of this Brabus SL63 is Frozen Anthracite Matte, indeed a matte gray color. It’s not very sparkling.

All plastic parts are finished in high-gloss black. That is also not exciting, but it is certainly not out of place. The lowering is not bad either, because the stance is considerably better than standard.

Special interior Brabus SL63

In addition, there are two bars in the Panamericana grille in turquoise. The brake calipers are also finished in that color, as are the grille in the side and the diffuser.

It is a harbinger of things to come, because the ENTIRE interior is turquoise. Brabus and Fostla call it Tiffany Blue. It’s like they left a paint bomb in the interior a la Mr Bean in the episode ‘Do it yourself Mr Bean’.

The Fostla Brabus SL63 is equipped with extremely thick wheels, because it concerns Brabus Monoblocks Z Platinum with a diameter of 22 inches. 22!!! 20 years ago the SL55 AMG had 18 inch wheels and everyone was fine with that. Now there are 22 inch wheels and we are hardly surprised.

Continental SportContact 6 lies around the huge cart wheels. Strange, because the ‘7’ is already out and seems to be exceptional. From a motor point of view, the 577 hp V8 has not yet been adjusted, but it will not be long before Brabus increases the block to 800 or 900 hp. Now it’s just a matter of waiting until the first Golfs and 3 Series are fitted with a turquoise interior.

