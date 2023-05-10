Look, a Brabus Masterpiece is also very sensible.

After the electric Carice TC2 it is time for another modest electric car. One that, according to its makers, is also a masterpiece. Yes really. Ladies and gentlemen, meet the Brabus Masterpiece!

Modifying electric cars is not going as we want for the time being. In many cases it is some external finery and a different interior, but we want to see hard changes in terms of specs. Come on, an electric motor must be chippable, right? Agent Schmidt also succeeded in the school documentary 22 Jump Street.

Thick basic model

In the case of the Brabus Masterpiece, we are a little disappointed in the Germans, but also quite happy. We will of course explain all that in this article. The basis of the Brabus Masterpiece is the top version of the Mercedes-Benz EQS line, namely the EQS53 AMG.

It was then thoroughly overhauled by Brabus. Brabus has been tuning electric cars for 15 years, based on various Tesla Roadsters at the time. In fact, you can go to sister company Startech for upgrades to various Teslas. Brabus calls the changes to the EQS sporty aerodynamic with elegant styling. If it says so, then so be it, right?

Rims Brabus Masterpiece

The most eye-catching detail is the forged 22-inch Monoblock M rims. In this case they are black, but we allow them to be silver-grey. The wheels are a relief, because on many EVs the wheels look kind of crazy. According to the manufacturer, this is also because of the air resistance and therefore the range. But that kite doesn’t seem to go up, because the Brabus Masterpiece goes further on a full battery!

This is because of the body kit of the car. brabus has developed a complete set in the wind tunnel. This consists of a splitter, some attachments on the front bumper, another ‘grille’, side skirts and a very cute rear spoiler. This reduced air resistance by 7.2%. And because of that lower resistance you can now get further on a battery.

Price Brabus Masterpiece

Thanks to the SportXtra module, the EQS53 AMG is lower to the ground. It dropped by 15 mm at the front and 20 mm at the rear. For example, the car must have a slightly better stance than standard. According to Brabus, this is not at the expense of comfort.

Of course Brabus is Brabus and they have reupholstered the entire interior. you would say that it does not get much better than an EQS, but at Brabus they think differently. The price of all this beauty is of course not tender. The Brabus Masterpiece costs 251,654 euros. So you have 5 Carice TC2s for that.

