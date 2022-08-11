Normally when Brabus completes a project, they can proudly look at a car with significantly more power, gold accents under the hood and a new name with a number in it. But times change, also for tuner Brabus. That is why they are not focusing on extra power this time, but on increasing the range of the Mercedes EQS.

The engineers set to work with their laptops to lower the ride height of the EQS by 15 millimeters at the front and 20 millimeters at the rear. They added some carbon fiber stuff like a lip under the front bumper and a spoiler on the back. Finally, they fit a set of new rims, where the customer can choose from 20- to 22-inch models.

All modifications together result in a 7.2 percent lower Cw value, which, according to Brabus, gives the EQS 7 percent more range. A quick calculation shows that the Brabus Mercedes EQS now does not travel 731 kilometers, but 782 kilometers. Still saves. What the adjustments mean for comfort can be guessed at the moment.