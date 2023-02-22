Brabus nowadays looks beyond just Mercedes. You may have seen the Brabus boot (or Braboot) pass by or the Brabus 1300 R Edition, which is a KTM. Even if you have a Porsche or Rolls-Royce, you can come to Brabus for accessories. Yet the tuner does not forget its old trick. Brabus now takes the Mercedes-AMG G 63 4×42 On.

Brabus does that, of course, with buckets of carbon fiber. You see the stuff everywhere; on the new bonnet, the wheel arches and even the door handles. Furthermore, the special G 63 gets a new lip under the front bumper, a spoiler, a new grille and 22-inch wheels. The exhaust also comes from Brabus. The pipe is clearly audible in sports mode, but is whisper quiet in the ‘Coming Home’ mode.

Specifications of the Mercedes-AMG G 63 4×42 from Brabus

Of course, Brabus will also work under the new carbon fiber hood. The tuner offers two different upgrade packages. The first option raises the standard 585 hp and 850 Nm to 700 hp and 950 Nm. The package you want is the second. The 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine produces 800 hp and 1,000 Nm.

Finally, you can also play with the interior. For example, there are options for the door frame where the name of the tuner is lit. In the cabin you can get started with carbon fiber, but also with leather, alcantara and aluminum. Prices are unfortunately on request. If you are interested, but not yet a Mercedes-AMG G 63 4×42 to have? You may still find one at the dealer below.