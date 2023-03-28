Surprise: for the seventeenth time in a row brabus wins the Best Brand 2023 award in the Tuner category. This was decreed by the readers of the German magazine Auto Motor und Sport, who with 57.9% of the votes handed the scepter into the hands of the Bottrop company.

A “usual” recognition

In almost half a century of activity, 45 years to be precise, Brabus has in fact distinguished itself for the creation of heart-pounding supercars based on Mercedes-Benz with powers up to 900 HPbut since last year his work has already extended – as well as on the Star brand, on Maybach and Smart – also towards Porsche and Rolls-Royce.

One record after another

Founded in 1977 in Bottrop, near Düsseldorf, by Klaus Brackmann and Bodo Buschmann, hence the name Brabus, in 1996 with the E V12 it obtained the world speed record for a sedan approved for the road with 328.16 km/h . In 2003 the E V12 Biturbo improved the same record bringing it to 348.16 km/h and three years later the speed of 360.32 km/h was reached thanks to an engine based on the W219 of the Mercedes-Benz CLS.

Performance, but not only

But you don’t live on performance alone. Currently the German company also offers a colorful range of services and products for tuning, in addition to the aerodynamic improvement kit of the Brabus Design Studio. For those who want customization to continue inside the passenger compartment, interiors and styles of all types and materials are available to satisfy the most demanding palates. After all, 17 consecutive podiums will mean something.