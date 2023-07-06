Every so often Brabus decides that it is over with all those Mercedes and they try something different. Like a Smart, but whether something like this really resonates with the fan base… Brabus can play better with nicer stuff, like this Porsche 911 Turbo S. The company calls this rugged 911 the Brabus 900 Rocket R and only 25 are being built.

Just like with all G-classes, Brabus drizzles a lot of carbon fiber over the car in the Porsche 911 Turbo S. That stuff is not only there for the eye, but according to the tuner also has an aerodynamic function: the parts have been developed on the basis of tests in the wind tunnel. On the outside it’s hard not to look at the carbon. It’s on the bumpers, the diffuser, the spoiler and so on.

The wheel arches are made of Kevlar. These cabinets protect those 21- or 22-inch aero wheels that also contribute to better wind conductivity. The discs that provide the sharpened aerodynamics are made of – indeed – carbon fiber. The five-spoke design looks good on the 911, although we can’t say the same about the aero wheels. But hey, tastes differ.

Specifications of the Porsche 911 Turbo S from Brabus

What everyone will agree on is that you can call the performance of the special 911 generous, to say the least. The tuner pumps up the 3.8-liter boxer – with the help of a new exhaust system – to 900 hp and 1,000 Nm. As a result, you can blast from a standstill to 100 km/h in 2.5 seconds and chug to 200 km/h in 7.2 seconds. The top speed is limited to 340 km/h, according to Brabus, to protect the tires.

Once you have come back to earth after such an impressive sprint, you look around and you find yourself in a dark place. The interior consists of a mix of a lot of carbon fiber and a lot of black leather. Of course there are also the necessary Brabus badges to make it clear that this is not a standard Porsche 911 Turbo S.

The price of the 911 from Brabus

You will be reminded of this again when you checkout. The German price of the Brabus 911 is 461,500 euros without taxes. In comparison, the standard version costs a minimum of 246,848 euros in Germany. Here you pay 320,100 euros for the Turbo S; in Belgium it is 260,892 euros. Would you give extra tons to have one of the 25 special 911s?