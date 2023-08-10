We don’t quite understand why you would want to give more power to a car where you are supposed to sit in the back. Maybe because you also give the driver a break when you’re in a meeting at the office? In any case, this is exactly what Brabus has done with this Mercedes-Maybach S 680. The V12 now produces 850 hp.

The old power of the V12 is 612 hp and the torque is a not too modest 900 Nm. Brabus makes 1,000 Nm of that. The extra power comes from two new turbos, an exhaust and some software changes. The 0-to-100 time is now 4.1 seconds and the top speed remains limited to 250 km/h. The rims are 22 inches and Brabus throws the air suspension down a bit.

And of course a lot of carbon fiber

Where the normal Maybach strives for a certain level of elegance, Brabus wants to go for a tough look with this car. They stick carbon fiber all around and you can also have the stuff applied inside. The car will also be provided with new leather upholstery, if you wish. Although we can’t imagine that the standard stuff from Maybach isn’t enough.