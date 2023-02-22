Brabus immediately shows it in oil sheik spec, because that will surely be the main target group.

Of the German Three is Mercedes perhaps the most subdued, but they can jump out of the band every now and then. They did that, for example, with the crazy G 63 4X4². It is even more extreme than its predecessor, the G 500 4X4², because it is now a real AMG.

Still, it can always get crazier. Of course we have Brabus for that. You could bet that they too with their own version of the heightened G class would come. The time has now come: the G 63 4X4² according to Brabus is here.

Actually, the Brabus G 63 4X4² is not even much more striking than the normal one, but a lot has been adjusted. We spotted, among other things, a thick powerdome on the hood, a Brabus grille and an extra lip on the front bumper. The Geländewagen is also fitted with 22-inch Brabus rims.

In terms of engine upgrades, you have two options, which we of course know from the ‘low’ Brabus G 63. You have 585 hp as standard, but Brabus can make it 700 hp if desired, or – if that is not enough – 800 hp. At least as important is the torque: it rises from 850 Nm to 950 or 1,000 Nm respectively.

Brabus can also design the interior completely according to your wishes, with all possible combinations of leather and Alcantara. For those who like to be driven around in a Brabus G 63 4X4², a configuration with two separate seats in the rear is also possible. We just don’t see it in the picture.

What would you pay in total for something like that? Unfortunately we can’t say much about that. Firstly, Brabus does not mention prices and secondly, we do not yet know the Dutch prices of this device at all. We do know that one is currently on marketplace stands for €640,000. That’s a small indication that a Brabus G 63 4X4² will be absurdly expensive.

