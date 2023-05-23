Yet the de Brabus 930 is not a poor thing.

At some point, all the power in the world just isn’t enough. There is always a specialist who knows how to add a few horsepower. One of them is Brabus. There was once a time when you could go to AMG for an E55 with 354 hp and Brabus for an EV12 with 582 hp.

Cars today already deliver insane amounts of power as standard, so what do you have to do on top of that? Well, yes, simple: a lot of extra power. And so we have arrived that Brabus has a five-door car with 930 hp on offer. Yes, 930 hp is now available ex-‘factory’ including warranty. In this case it is not an E-Class, but a variant of the E-Class, the AMG GT 4-Door ‘Coupé’.

The base is already not poor

And to start right away with the most bizarre fact: it has 930 hp! To be honest, that performance is not extremely good. This is mainly due to Mercedes-AMG itself. The standard model is already above average with 843 hp and 900 Nm. In fact, Brabus has sometimes achieved larger increases. It’s not like they just chipped the car.

No, it has new (larger) turbos, making the V8 a lot more powerful. There will be 86 hp and 100 Nm. The engine is fitted with an ECU per cylinder bank and both have been modified by Brabus. According to Brabus, this is not only done for more power, but for optimal cooperation with the 204 hp electric motor.

The V8 is now good for 726 hp and 900 Nm. With the electric motor added, it is exactly 930 hp and a torque of no less than 1,550 Nm. This allows you to sprint from 0-100 km/h in 2.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 318 km/h.

The latter is because of a limiter and is secretly very disappointing. That old E V12 from the 90s reached 350 km / h on its slippers. Newer is not always better! Not even if you look at the weight, by the way. The Brabus 930 weighs 2,400 kg and that is completely empty….

Price Brabus 930

Due to the wheels, the weight may be slightly lower. Brabus has mounted ‘hi-tech’ forged rims. No idea what they mean by ‘hi-tech’, but the Brabus 930 has it! There is also carbon everywhere and nowhere on and in the car. The interior has also been thoroughly addressed. Of course you can compose it completely according to your wishes.

The price is also typical Brabus. They just calculated it and arrived at a price of 323,435.45 euros without VAT and bpm. Despite the electric motor, CO2 emissions are 268 grams per kilometer. If you already have an AMG GT63 E-Performance, you can go to Bottrop to get it built.

