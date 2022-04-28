Brabus is synonymous with extreme, this is out of the question. But with the model 900based on the Mercedes-Maybach GLS SUV, we are really at monstrous levels. The car prepared by the famous tuner has 888 horses thanks to a 4.5-liter twin-turbo V8a carbon fiber body kit and bespoke interior.

The model is based precisely on the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, which in the “series” version is the largest, most powerful, luxurious and most expensive SUV in the Mercedes range. The changes are many and well positioned. Brabus added carbon fiber on the front bumper sockets, on the fender extensions and on the rear diffuser; installed a Brabus grille and larger tailpipes. It also fitted 24-inch Brabus Monoblock M “Platinum Edition” forged alloy wheels, mated with XL Continental SportContact tires. The SUV can be lowered by an additional 25 millimeters, thanks to the optimized Brabus Airmatic suspension.

Speaking of the engine, the AMG 4-liter base unit has been expanded with a new set of turbochargers, larger pistons, larger bore and stroke, modified intake system, high-performance stainless steel exhaust system and new software. In addition to the power, a remarkable torque value can be noted: 1,250 Nm. Power is sent to all four wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission. The all-wheel drive system is Mercedes’ 4MATIC. The sizeable SUV now sprints from zero to one hundred per hour in 4.2 seconds. Top speed is electronically limited… to 320 km / h!

As for the interior, Brabus has added two-tone upholstery (in the photos black and beige) with fine leather, exposed carbon fiber around the dashboard and door panels, aluminum pedals and Brabus stitching on the backrests. Prices for the GLS-based Brabus 900 are available on request from the official website.