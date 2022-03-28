Brabus presented its pick-up “800 Xlp Superwhite”, which follows the “Superblack” of early 2022. The basis is the Mercedes G-Class. It dominates the white “Diamond White Pearl”, interspersed with some accents in “Signature” black . The 4-liter twin-turbo V8 delivers 800 hp and 1,000 Nm of torque, for a limited speed of 210 km / h and 0-100 km / h acceleration in 4.8 seconds

Shooting the powerful and ‘ignorant’ G63 Amg 6 × 6? No, Mercedes has no intention of doing this. Just as he doesn’t want to convert his G-Class from an SUV into a pickup, a transformation that Brabus has done instead. The German manufacturer, in fact, has dusted off the Affalterbach beast, presenting its 800 Xlp Superwhite, which follows the similar Superblack colossus presented at the beginning of 2022. A creation that belongs to the “Monochrome Design-Series”, or a new vehicle portfolio achromatic and high performance of the Bottrop house. On the outside, the exclusive “Widestar” design stands out, while the white color in the “Diamond White Pearl” tone dominates, which also gives an elegant appearance to the interior furnishings of the passenger compartment. See also MotoGP | Bagnaia: "In Losail we can do very well"

the engine – Brabus defines the truck as “four-wheel intensity”, which rests on 22 “forged” Monoblock HD “, designed to withstand even the most difficult off-road. The vehicle is powered by a four-liter twin-turbo V8 for 1,000 Nm of maximum torque and 800 HP of power, discharged to the wheels via a nine-speed automatic gearbox, which can also be used sequentially to make driving more dynamic. Data therefore increased compared to the 585 hp and 850 Nm of torque of the G 63 Amg Class. The 0-100 acceleration is excellent despite the vehicle’s tonnage: 4.8 seconds. Top speed is electronically limited to 210 km / h, thus placing the German pick-up among the fastest of its kind.

dimensions and suspensions – 5.31 meters long and 49 cm above the ground, the vehicle was built “with exceptional attention to detail,” writes Brabus in its presentation. The carbon fiber elements around the white frame accentuate the characteristics of the pick-up, including the German manufacturer’s characteristic stainless steel exhaust system, which is also equipped with carbon tailpipes. Do not miss the spare wheel and the covered luggage rack. The “Signature Black” finish on the bonnet, front grille, part of the steering wheel and central tunnel lend an even sportier look to the new Brabus creation. And there is no shortage of “Ride Control” suspension on both axles. See also Nairo Quintana attacked the high price of potatoes

interior and prpezzo – Inside, the “White Heat” design in white leather also stands out, completed by the special “Double Cube” padding that affects the entire cabin, including the seats, upholstery elements and footwells, also in fine leather. Many interior details have been finished with the “Heritage” brand motif, which pays homage to the 45th anniversary of the Bottrop-based company (founded way back in 1977), as evidenced by the embossed “77” seals. The celebratory badges also stand out on the armchairs, with the words “Brabus Masterpiece Superwhite” and with the signature of Costantin Buschmann underneath: for 10 years with the German company and CEO since 2018. The new 800 Xlp Superwhite costs 631,067 euros, including the base vehicle which alone it requires over 160,000.