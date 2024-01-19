The American driver won his second Touareg trophy after a Dakar in which everything went perfectly. Despite the fight being close between the podium positions, Ricky Brabec managed to escape to win the toughest race in the world for the second time in his career, granting an encore of his 2021 success, also achieved on Saudi soil.

After celebrating in style with the two riders who completed the top 3, Ross Branch and Adrien van Beveren, the rider from San Bernardino assessed his success aboard a Honda that dominated almost at will for all the stages in the Saudi desert. When he took off his helmet and spoke to the media, including Motorsport.com, he stressed that the victory was “fantastic”, worthy of a “different guy”.

“It's a fantastic feeling, it's been a long road. I did my job, I'm happy with how it went, it went very well. The team worked very well, we've all done it over the years together, and now again” , explained the American. “The future is ahead of us, and I hope we come back and get another win.”

When asked how he would celebrate this achievement which put him on par with other motorcycling greats, he replied laughing: “I don't know how I'll celebrate here, I think we'll go to dinner tonight and I'll fly home in a day and a half. I know, I don't know… I don't know (laughs).”

Photo by: ASO #9 Monster Energy Honda: Ricky Brabec

“Maybe some champagne, but I don't know what I'll do when I get home, maybe I'll go on a motorbike. I don't rest, I go home for a day and a half and my blood is already boiling. Ask my friends: I'm crazy, I'm a different guy,” Ricky Brabec continued.

This very special rider, who hopes to get back on a motorbike as soon as possible, experienced an almost perfect Dakar: “I don't know how perfect the Dakar was for us, my motorbike never touched the ground, I had brake problems twice rear, but it was my fault. I think I gave my mechanics a lot of work, but I'm very happy, nothing could have gone better.”

One of the things that helped him most in his triumph was the “laborious” development of a Honda that dominated almost unchallenged in Saudi Arabia: “The development was incredible, very laborious for a year, and it's not easy to make it perform immediately a new bike. I think the performance of the bike proves it, all the riders are happy and it's very positive that Honda is satisfied with our work.”