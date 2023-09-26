As a car enthusiast, you can enjoy ultimate relaxation in this Brabant villa worth 6.5 million euros.

How would you design your dream garage? Opinions will differ. But I think we can agree that the garage at this Brabant villa is fantastic in terms of design.

This concerns a detached garage on the plot. Not only the decoration is well done. The environment around it also makes it authentic. Although cobblestone roads are not the nicest to drive on with a car, but oh well. Something about who wants to be beautiful has to suffer?

There is an old Porsche 911 in the garage. The generations of 911 on the wall indicate that this is a true Porsche enthusiast. There’s another hint further down in the photo gallery on Funda. Because there is a carport where the seller’s daily means of transport are located. There we see a 991.2 Targa and a Cayenne. It is not very difficult to guess what the selling party’s favorite brand is.

You would almost forget the rest of the villa. The country residence is special: this is a historic royal country residence of King Willem II. What the king did not have was a heated swimming pool with pool house. The house is neatly maintained and fully equipped. You must have green fingers for the enormous garden.

If you can afford 6.5 million euros for the villa, you can also hire a gardener. Take a nice one, because it looks like you will encounter him or her a lot in the green area. Marvel at this historic splendor you do on Funda.

