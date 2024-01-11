The Brabant police have no problem removing scum from German police stations. They are quite noticeable.

Sausage rolls, Bosche Bollen and Eierkoeken! The Brabant police simply fit into that list! They are making a particularly good start. Now they are having an extra hard time, as a province with a drug export that they deeply respect in Columbia. Another problem that occurred – among other places – in North Brabant: people from the underworld in big German rental cars.

The police have already announced that they will crack down on this, but that phrase of course also has another meaning. If politicians say it, it means that not much happens, but if the police (without the 'k') say it, then something does happen! Since the new approach, no fewer than 100 Brabant professionals have been arrested! This is reported by Omroep Brabant (and they know a lot about what is happening in Brabant).

The same cars

The police do this by pulling over all the big German rental cars. Criminals do not have a car in their own name, but they still want to drive something fun with their black money. So they rent big cars from Germany through all kinds of shady constructions. The cars stand out not only because they are always the same cars (fast Golfs, AMGs), but also 'because they really can't drive'). Nice detail: they are often the young up-and-coming talents of the underworld. The established order of gays does not necessarily have to show that they are doing well. You now know why.

More than 100 cars have now been arrested with potential holes behind the steering wheel. In many cases, very young aspiring penile members with barely descended testicles. In addition to recognition and mother's milk, these gentlemen are eagerly looking for a permanent place of residence, it seems. Because in many cases the papers are not in order. If it is arranged through a subletting arrangement, this is considered joyriding and the police can confiscate the car and arrest the driver.

Brabant police are working together with the tax authorities

Another method to tackle these gentlemen (it's never crazy enough for ladies, apparently their fontanelles have grown closed) is to inform the Tax Authorities. Renting such a big car can be quite expensive. Legal renting will cost you 3-4 grand. If the police cannot take the car, they will send the tax authorities after you. Then you can explain how you pay little or no tax, but can rent a new AMG.

If you feel bad for the rental companies: don't worry. These were created especially for these career tigers. It's not like they're turning to Hertz or Avis, who refuse to rent out big cars these days. They are often shady and shady businesses located in strange locations. Special: despite the fact that more than 100 cars have already been seized, not a single rental company has filed a report.

