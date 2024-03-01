Brabant nights are long, especially in 2024. This year North Brabant will be inaccessible during the weekend.

The leap year 2024 is one day longer and Rijkswaterstaat is immediately using the extra long year to overhaul the entire province of North Brabant. The road manager has planned the most road works in years for the southern province for this year.

This means that there will be no trips in Breda, Den Bosch and Eindhoven in the near future. Or take the train… During the weekend, the gate around Brabant will be locked and Rijkswaterstaat will open the road.

Weekend closures

Fifty weekend closures are planned for North Brabant. That's quite a lot, says a spokesperson for Rijkswaterstaat versus the regional broadcaster. But very important.

The last time that Rijkswaterstaat did so much work on the road was during the corona period, but Brabant was apparently skipped. This is often the case, of course. In the metropolitan Netherlands, the Randstad is extremely busy and it is therefore not surprising that road management there got to work like crazy when everyone stayed at home.

Deferred maintenance?

Yes and no. It is regular maintenance. Here and there this should have been carried out earlier, but asphalt has to be replaced or repaired every now and then.

This planning therefore does not even include major works, such as the work at the Hooipolder junction on the A59 and A27. This is a multi-year plan and will also cause the necessary closures and inconvenience.

Mowing the lawn and fixing bridges

Maintenance is not just about asphalt. There are also many other issues that are being addressed (immediately). Viaducts are being renovated, gullies are being cleaned, the grass is being mowed and it is the road surface's turn.

It is not yet entirely clear when all the work will take place. Rijkswaterstaat's goal is to take events into account, but as far as possible.

Take road workers into account

The only thing left is to immediately call on people to take into account the hardworking road workers who provide that beautiful asphalt layer. If you see a red cross, do not drive through, otherwise you are a total idiot who deserves nothing more than a flat tire.

For the sake of completeness, here is a card with the planned work of the friends of Rijkswaterstaat. And steps? We'll just do that towards the north this year! Also beautiful.

