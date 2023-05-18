A defense and tech company in the Netherlands may have acted as a front for the sale of US military equipment to Russia for years. The Greek owner Nikos B. forged export permits, lied that the items were for the Netherlands and thus provided Russian intelligence services with sensitive information. For example, Rijen in Brabant became the pivot in an espionage case.
Tonny van der Mee, Gerlach Hochstenbach
Latest update:
18-05-23, 15:22
