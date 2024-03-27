Home page World

From: Sandra Sporer

Press Split

The portrait reveals intimate insights into the actor's life. In the film “My Fritz” Fritz Wepper speaks openly about death and his last wish.

Munich – Fritz Wepper was diagnosed with cancer in spring 2021. After the diagnosis, his wife, the author, director and camerawoman Susanne Kellermann, began to capture his life and capture it with her camera. This project resulted in the film “My Fritz“, which followed Wepper’s death on March 25th BR was broadcast. The broadcaster describes the documentary as a “very personal portrait”. In it, Wepper talks, among other things, about his philosophy of life and his attitude towards death.

After Fritz Wepper's death, BR shows a “very personal portrait” of the actor

In the documentary, Wepper says: “I was baptized and confirmed as a Protestant and I pray every day.” But Buddhism also played a major role in his life. He came into contact with this at a young age when he was taught by a Zen master.

After his cancer diagnosis, Wepper's wife Susanne Kellermann accompanied the actor's everyday life and the filming of the last episodes of “For Heaven's Sake” with the camera. (Archive image) © Frank Hoermann/Sven Simon/IMAGO

Towards the end of the film, Wepper emphasizes the importance of living in the here and now. Otherwise “life will not be lived fully.” Perhaps it is this mixture of Zen and Christianity that gave Wepper a calm attitude towards death. “Well, I’m not afraid of death,” he confessed. His wish was to die peacefully, and it was granted. “Fritz fell asleep peacefully,” Kellermann confirmed to the Picture after his death.

Friends and companions mourn Fritz Wepper

The news of Wepper's death caused deep sadness – not least among his colleagues and companions. Ulrich König, a director, commented to the BR: “For me, he was one of the best actors I’ve ever worked with.” He praised Wepper’s “lovable nature” and his “great fun playing.”

“Derrick”, “For Heaven’s Sake” and Co. – Fritz Wepper’s (†82) career in pictures View photo series

Wepper, who was best known for his roles in “Derrick”, “The Inspector” and “For Heaven's Sake”, was honored not only in the media world but also beyond. Bavaria's Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) expressed his deep dismay in a post on X. “His commanding presence on screen and television was unparalleled. Our condolences go out to his family. “Bavaria will always honor his memory,” said Söder. Fitting to commemorate Wepper ARD and BR even their Easter program.

The editor wrote this article and then used an AI language model for optimization at his own discretion. All information has been carefully checked. Find out more about our AI principles here.