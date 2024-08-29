From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 08/29/2024 – 6:00

The National Land Transport Agency (ANTT) and the Ministry of Transport (MT) will hold, this Thursday, 29th, the auction of BR-318/MG, on the stretch that connects Belo Horizonte to Governador Valadares, in Minas Gerais.

The auction will be for the concession, for 30 years, of the highway system formed by BR-381/MG, starting in Belo Horizonte (MG), passing through the junction with BR-262/MG (to Sabará) and ending at the junction with BR-116/MG, in Governador Valadares/MG, totaling 303.4 km in length.

The opening of bids will be held at the Brazilian stock exchange, B3, in São Paulo, starting at 2 pm. According to the ministry, the auction will be attended by the Minister of Transport Renan Filho, the general director of ANTT, Rafael Vitale, and the general director of the National Department of Transport Infrastructure (DNIT), Fabrício Galvão.

The Minister of Transport, Renan Filho, considered the expectation of having two participants in the auction of BR-381 (MG) to be positive. According to Estadão Conteúdo, two investment managers will be in the running: Opportunity and 4UM, which has Aterpa on its list of investments.

This is the fourth attempt to auction the stretch, known as the “Highway of Death” due to the large number of accidents. According to the minister, the auction will finally be successful because of the improvements to the project made since the last failed attempt in November of last year.

Planned investments and improvements

The notice provides for the concession of public service, the execution of public works, the exploration of infrastructure and the provision of recovery, maintenance, conservation, operation, monitoring, implementation of improvements, maintenance of the level of service and expansion of capacity of the BR-381/MG road system.

The planned improvements include 134.27 kilometers of duplication (27.3 km of remaining works and 106.44 km of new sections), 83 kilometers of additional lanes, 51 route corrections, as well as escape areas, 1 Stop and Rest Point (PPD) for truck drivers and 23 walkways for pedestrians to cross.

According to the ministry, the highway will receive more than R$9 billion in investments (Capex and Opex). The concession project is estimated to create 79,688 direct, indirect and income-effect jobs.

The concession provides for a Discount for Frequent Users (DUF) and the option of automatic payment for drivers, through the use of TAGs. Frequent users are those who travel along stretches of the highway several times a month, such as people who live and work in nearby cities.

