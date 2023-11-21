Companies had until noon this Tuesday (Nov 21) to deliver envelopes with offers; competition was scheduled for 6th (Nov 24)

The BR-381 concession auction between the Minas Gerais cities of Belo Horizonte and Governador Valadares, which was scheduled for Friday (24.Nov.2023) was cancelled. Frustrating the expectations of the federal government itself and the ANTT (National Land Transport Agency), the tender did not receive any proposals.

Interested companies or consortiums had until 12pm this Tuesday (Nov 21) to deliver envelopes with offers. The project provided for R$10 billion to be invested in the highway system, including investments in duplication and improvement works and operating expenses.

With this, the highway reaches its 3rd failed attempt at improvements. The 1st was in 2013, in the government Dilma Rousseff (PT), with a tender for duplication works, which did not attract competitors.

Between 2021 and 2022, in the management of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the government tried to auction BR-381/MG in a joint block with BR-262/ES. The auction, however, was repeatedly postponed and was not held.

The government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) remodeled the project, removed the problematic BR-262 from the package and reduced the amount of investments. Still, he was unsuccessful.

The road is considered one of the most dangerous in Brazil and known as the “highway of death”. The stretch is marked by winding curves and intense heavy vehicle traffic, recording a large number of accidents annually.

New attempt in 2024

In a note, the federal government stated that it continues “determined to find a solution to modernize and adapt the capacity of BR-381, which, due to accidents that occurred in recent decades, became known as the ‘highway of death’”.

The note says that the Executive will seek dialogue with the TCU (Federal Audit Court) to create the necessary conditions to enable private investment.

The expectation of Ministry of Transport is to reformulate the entire project and take it to auction again in the 1st half of 2024, says the note.

With 304 km in length, BR-381/MG is strategic in the Minas Gerais road system as it connects 2 large hubs, playing a fundamental role in the flow of agricultural, livestock, mining and industrial products that circulate throughout Minas Gerais and the country.