The last date of application for the 1998 recruitment of Sub Inspector and 215 of Sergeant in Bihar Police, drawn by Bihar Police Under Service Commission (BPSSC), has come close. The BPSSC has clearly stated on its website that the last date will not be extended. In such a situation, if any interested candidate has not yet applied, then he should apply immediately. The last date for application has been set as 24 September. The same candidates can apply for both Sub Inspector and Sergeant posts, who are at least graduates (from any discipline). Educational qualification will be determined from 1 August. Know here the necessary details related to recruitment

1. Age limit (dated 01 January 2020):

– Minimum age 20 years and maximum age 37 years for unreserved (general) category men.

– Minimum age 20 years and maximum age 40 years for backward class and extremely backward class men.

– Minimum age 20 years and maximum age 40 years for unreserved (general) category, backward class and extremely backward class women.

– Minimum age should be 20 years and maximum age should be 42 years for SC and ST men and women.

2. Educational Qualification – Graduation in any discipline from recognized institute

3. Pay Scale for both the posts – Rs 35400-112400

4. Height (Length)

(1) For Unreserved (General) and Backward Class Men – Minimum height should be 165 cm.

(2) For Extremely Backward Class, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe men – the minimum height should be 160 cm.

(3) For women of all classes – minimum height should be 155 cm and minimum weight should be 48 kg.

5. Sew (for men only) –

(1) For Unreserved (General) Class, Backward Class and Extremely Backward Class Men – Without inflating – 81 cm (minimum) inflated – 86 centimeter (minimum) (After filling, it is mandatory to have a gap of at least 5 cm in the chest. Will happen) .

(2) For SC and ST men –

Non-inflated – 79 cm (minimum)

Fuller – 84 cm (minimum)

(It will be mandatory to have a gap of at least 5 cm in the chest after inflating).

BPSSC Bihar Police sub inspector si Recruitment 2020 Notification: Click here to see the notification

6. Selection Process

The Commission will conduct joint written competition examination for all the candidates. The written examination will be in two stages, namely, preliminary and main examination. All written examination papers will be based on multiple choice questions. You will get a chance to appear in the main examination only after passing the preliminary examination. After passing both these exams, there will be physical test (running, jumping and throwing).

7. Physical Efficiency Test:

It will be mandatory for the candidates to succeed in the following physical efficiency test.

– race –

For men

Deadline for one mile race –

6 minutes 30 seconds (candidates taking more than this time will be declared unsuccessful).

For ladies-

Deadline for one kilometer run

6 minutes (candidates taking more than this time will be declared unsuccessful).

– High jump –

For men – minimum 4 (four) feet

For women – minimum 3 (three) feet

– long jump –

For men – minimum 12 (twelve) feet

For women – minimum 9 (nine) feet

– throw the cannon –

For men – 16 pound ball

Minimum 16 (sixteen) feet have to be thrown.

For women – 12 pound ball

Minimum 10 (ten) feet will have to be thrown.

8. Application fees

700 / – worth of online application form for very backward class, backward class, economically weaker class and unreserved (general) class male and female candidates

And for SC and ST male and female candidates, the value of the online application form has been fixed at Rs 400 /.

9. In the process of filling the online application form at www.bpssc.bih.nic.in, the candidate is first registered. In this sequence, their mobile number and email are taken from the candidate. Have a valid active mobile phone number and email that you own. Till the completion of the final phase of recruitment, the candidate will communicate with the same mobile number email address, which is provided during registration.

10. Pattern and Final Merit List of Written Exams

Preliminary Examination – The Preliminary Examination will consist of a letter of 200 marks with a total of 100 questions and the duration of the examination will be 2 (two) hours. Questions related to general knowledge and current issues will be asked. In this, candidates who get less than 30 percent marks will be declared unsuccessful for the main examination. Based on the marks obtained in the preliminary examination, 20 (twenty) times the successful candidates of the vacancies will be selected reservation reservation. In case of non-availability of sufficient number of qualified candidates for the main written examination, the said ratio can be suitably reduced.

Main Examination

Candidates who are successful in the preliminary examination will be given the opportunity to appear in the main examination. There will be two papers in the main examination. The first letter will be of 2 (two) hours in general Hindi of 200 marks, which will have 100 questions and it will be mandatory to get minimum qualifying 30 percent marks otherwise they will be disqualified. General Hindi paper score will not be added to merit assessment. The second paper will be of general studies which will be related to general science, civics, Indian history, Indian geography, mathematics and mental aptitude check.

The integer of the second paper will be 200 with the total number of questions – 100 and the duration of the exam will be 2 (two) hours. In each stage examination, 0.2 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. Answer book will be in duplicate, a copy of which will be kept with the Commission.

On the basis of the main written examination, 6 (six) times of the vacancies will be selected for physical efficiency test according to the grade wise. Candidates will only be required to pass the Physical Efficiency Test. In case of non-availability of sufficient number of qualified candidates for the Physical Efficiency Test, the said ratio can be suitably reduced.

Final merit list will be decided on the basis of main examination.