Competition examinations stalled due to corona are now being started slowly. Written examination will be held in October in the month of resumption of various posts in Bihar Police. Between October 4 and 16, 4 written examinations will be held for different posts.

Chief Examination of Inspector, Sergeant and Assistant Jail Superintendent

The Chief Written Examination for the reinstatement of the post of Assistant Jail Superintendent is to be held on 11 October in addition to the Daroga and Sergeant in Bihar Police. This written examination to be held for 2446 posts was postponed two times due to Corona. Admit cards for this will be available on the website of Bihar Police Under Service Commission from 23 September. The result of the joint preliminary examination was released in January.

ASI Steno exam will be held on 16 October

Written examination for ASI Steno is being conducted by Bihar Police Under Service Commission on 16 October in Bihar Police. Around 8800 candidates have applied for 137 posts.

Driver constable will be tested on October 14

A written examination will also be held next month for the vacant posts of driver constable in Bihar Police. The exam is to be held on October 14 for 1722 posts. For this, admission papers will be available on the website of Central Selection Board (Sepoy Recruitment) from 23 September.

Examination for female constable in self-respect battalion

The written examination for the constable in Bihar Swabhiman Police Battalion will also be held in October. Written test for 454 posts will be held on October 4. In this battalion only women of scheduled tribe of Bihar can be restored. This examination is being conducted by the Central Selection Board (Soldier Recruitment).