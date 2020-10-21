BPSC 66th notification 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has extended the application deadline for the 66th Combined (Preliminary) Competition Examination 2020. The BPSC 66th Preliminary Examination can now be applied till 28 October. Earlier, the last date for application was 20 October. Interested candidates who have not yet applied can go to bpsc.bih.nic.in and apply as soon as possible. Apart from this, the Commission has also increased the vacancy of 66th BPSC Exam. In the Minority Welfare Department, 2 posts of District Minority Welfare Officer have been increased. Earlier the number of vacancies was 562 which has now increased to 564.

Graduate degree from a recognized university or institute. The age of the candidate should not be less than 20 years and not more than 37 years as on 1 August 2020. There has also been a provision for relaxation in maximum age limit for reserved candidates.

Vacancy includes Superintendent of Police, Jail Superintendent, State Tax Assistant Commissioner, Upper Election Officer, Planning Commission, Bihar Probation Service Officer, Additional District Transport Officer, Food Supply Inspector, Revenue Officer, Block Panchayat Raj Officer.

Prelims, Main Examination and Interview