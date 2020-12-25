Special Trains for BPSC 66th Exam 2020: For the convenience of candidates and other passengers appearing in the ex-Central Railway (ECR) Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam starting on Sunday (27 December 2020), four pairs from Saturday Intercity and three pairs of MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) / DEMU (Diesel Multiple Unit) will run special trains.

ECR Chief Public Relations Officer Rajesh Kumar said on Friday that four pairs of Intercity Express special trains and three pairs of MEMU / DEMU passenger special trains will be operational between major cities of Bihar from December 26 to the next order. He said that this special train is in addition to the currently running Intercity Special and Passenger Special trains.

Mr. Kumar informed that among the intercity special trains run from December 26, train number 05201/05202 Pataliputra-Narkatiaganj-Pataliputra, 05215/05216 Muzaffarpur-Narkatiaganj-Muzaffarpur, 03233/03234 Rajgir-Danapur-Rajgir and 03303/03304 Dhanbad-Dhanbad-Dhanbad-3. – Dhanbad Intercity Express Special Train. Similarly, train number 03315/03316 Samastipur-Katihar-Samastipur, 03253/03254 Sonpur-Chhapra-Sonpur and 05217/05218 Raxaul-Darbhanga-Raxaul Memu / Demu passenger special trains will be run. He told that the stoppage and time of these trains will be according to the regular trains running earlier.

The Chief Public Relations Officer said that the operation of these special trains will not only benefit the local passengers but also will facilitate the examination of the BPSC examinations conducted from December 27 onwards. He said that during the journey in these special trains, it would be mandatory for passengers to wear masks in the health interest of themselves and co-passengers as well as follow all protocols related to Kovid-19.

Mr. Kumar informed that the ECR has made a comprehensive plan for the convenience of the examinees in view of the BPSC examination. Under this, on the day the examination will be conducted, in case of need of the candidates, these trains can also be rescheduled if required so that trains are available at the district headquarters after the examination period. This will enable the examinees to decide their journey easily.

The Chief Public Relations Officer said that the ECR has decided to place additional rake reserves at several important crowded examination centers. He said that as per the requirement, additional special trains can be run using these reserve rakes as the number of students increases.