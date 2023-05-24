BPM is an extra Btax form in the Netherlands that applies to Ppersonal cars and mmotorcycles.

Then you immediately know what the abbreviation stands for. The Netherlands is one of the few Member States within the European Union with such a tax. In Germany and Belgium, for example, there is no such purchase tax. The BPM exists in addition to the VAT of 21%. This means that you actually have to pay double tax when purchasing a passenger car or motorcycle. Although there are exceptions, more on that later.

Since 1993

The tax on passenger cars and motorcycles has been around for a very long time. Since 1 January 1993, the government has charged this form of purchase tax on a new car or motorcycle. Commercial vehicles were also added on 1 July 2005. Over the years, the purchase tax has been a form of discussion. Even at European level. In 2006, the European Parliament wanted the purchase tax on cars and motorcycles to be abolished in the long term. Despite a majority, it never happened. Today, the BPM is an important addition to the treasury.

The Tax and Customs Administration currently calculates the BPM on the basis of CO2 emissions in grams per kilometre. That hasn’t always been the case. The current system is the second model used by the national government. The first model was active from its introduction in 1992 through 2009.

In the period of the first model, minor changes were also made in the meantime. From 1993 to 2008, 45.2% of the net list price of a new petrol car was reduced by a certain amount, depending on the type of car and/or internal combustion engine. For motorcycles, this percentage was 10.2% or 20.7%, depending on the net list price. In the period 2007-2009, the government also worked with an energy label. The more economical the car, the lower the BPM.

Slurp tax and other measures

In addition, there were also a number of ‘blue Monday’ measures with regard to BPM for a short time. In 2008, a particulate matter levy on diesel cars applied from April to November of that year. This was created to encourage the purchase of diesel cars with a particulate filter. In addition, the slurp tax was introduced from 1 February 2008 to 31 December 2009. An additional form of tax on cars with high CO2 emissions per kilometre.

New BPM model

In 2010, the major conversion operation to the second model followed. This ultimately took three years. Since 2013, the Tax and Customs Administration uses the BPM model as we know it today. A tax based on CO2 emissions in grams per kilometre.

The BPM rate

The more emissions, the more BPM you have to pay. For example, an economical plug-in hybrid only has a few tens of euros in BPM, while a supercar such as the Ferrari 812 Superfast has to pay tens of thousands of euros in BPM due to its atmospheric V12 with high CO2 emissions. An electric car or electric motorcycle has 0 grams of CO2 emissions and is therefore exempt from BPM. More about this in the Exceptions section.

Since 1 July 2020, the WLTP measurement method (Worldwide harmonized Light vehicles Test Procedures) has been used. Before that, the NEDC measurement method (New European Driving Cycle) was the standard. For used cars with a date of 1st admission up to 1 July 2020, the gross BPM amount can also be determined on the basis of that NEDC measurement method.

BPM income

Each year, tax revenues from passenger cars and motorcycles represent an important part of the budget. Income varies from year to year. There was even a period when the government enjoyed less tax revenue from BPM year after year. That was in the period after 2007. There was then an increase in very economical petrol and diesel cars that were exempt from BPM. In 2015, the government reversed this policy. Since then, revenues have risen. The fact that the BPM rates have gone up helps in this.

In 2015, the national government collected 1.5 billion euros in income from the BPM. In 2019, this has meanwhile risen to 2.3 billion euros. A year later, the government saw a significant drop in revenue. Due to the corona crisis, car sales fell sharply. The state had to make do with 1.5 billion euros in revenue in 2020. In 2021, revenues were also about the same as the year before.

Income from the BPM forms an increasingly important part of the treasury. The government is looking into ways to increase income. In 2023 Rob Jetten, Minister for Climate and Energy, launched a trial balloon to double the BPM. Whether this will also be implemented remains to be seen.

Exceptions

We can’t make it more fun, but we can make it easier. That is the motto of the Tax and Customs Administration. As always, all kinds of rules and laws apply to BPM. And that brings us to the exceptions. In some cases, a car or motorcycle is exempt from BPM.

Electric cars

A current exemption applies to electric vehicles. Because an electric car or motorcycle emits 0 grams of CO2, no BPM applies to this category. The last word has not yet been spoken on this. If a large part of the vehicle fleet in the Netherlands is electric, the state would miss out on billions of euros in revenue. At the moment it is not yet known what will happen to the BPM on electric cars, but it is expected that something will change in the coming years.

Delivery vans

Delivery vans are exempt from BPM if they are used by an entrepreneur, or if the vehicle is older than five years. This exception is very popular among various entrepreneurs, who gratefully drive a large Ford F-150 pickup or Dodge RAM with a gray license plate. As a passenger car, these vehicles are extremely expensive due to a huge BPM. After all, a large engine has significant CO2 emissions. The end is in sight for this exception. From 2025 there will be a purchase tax on delivery vans with a combustion engine.

Import

BPM can be paid in two ways. The purchase tax is included in the price of a new car. However, if you import a car or motor vehicle to the Netherlands, this form of tax is also involved. We call that Rest BPM. The bottom line is that you only have to pay part of the original BPM.

Calculating the amount can be done in different ways. For example, on the basis of depreciation using a price list, on the basis of an appraisal report or via a fixed table. The Tax and Customs Administration gives you some freedom in this. You may use the most favorable calculation to meet the Rest BPM.

The Rest BPM only applies to cars and motor vehicles still to be imported. (Imported) Occasions with a Dutch license plate have already paid (Rest) BPM. So there will not be another BPM on top if you go shopping for a used car or motorcycle if a registration has already taken place.

Other exceptions

Then there are all kinds of exemptions based on situations. Think of the household effects exemption, the employees’ exemption, the employer’s exemption, exemptions for short-term use and more. These are all exceptions in which BPM is no longer or temporarily an issue.

This article BPM first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

