Banco Bpm, the institute of Piazza Meda starts a structured process to select offers

Not only the French of the Credit Agricole And Axanow the policies of Banco Bpm they are also tempting to Lion and to the Germans of Allianz. “After Credit Agricole and Axa for Banco Bpm Generali e Allianz. The competition widens to conquer the role of exclusive insurance partner of Piazza Meda. Following the rumors that emerged in recent days relating to the candidacy of the two French giants, it has now emerged that the bank has opened a structured process to decide the counterpart of the joint venture insurance“, reveals the Sole 24 Ore. In fact, according to what is reported by the economic newspaper “, it was therefore also that they presented a non-binding expression of interest in the last few hours General and the German Allianz “.

“The institute headed by Giuseppe Castagna therefore begins the path for the choice of the future ally in the bancassurance joint venture and will find some of the heavyweights among the active insurers in Italy knocking on their door, the main option already made clear in the Strategic Plan announced on November 5th “. That is: the internationalization of the insurance business. And precisely in this perspective” the option to purchase 81% of Bipiemme Vita from partner Covéa“, reads the note.

In this picture Banco Bpm intends to activate a structured process with the intention of examining the terms of the offers and at the same time assessing the interest of its shareholders, provided that the offers are in line with market conditions. “Having received several expressions of interest as primary insurance operators, the Bank has decided to launch a structured process that allows to examine and compare the terms of the offers and to evaluate, in the interest of its shareholders, any partnership options provided they are in line with the best market conditions and ensure an important creation of value consistent with the industrial choices defined in Strategic Plan“revealed a spokesman for the Banco in a note.

In the middle of the morning, among the Milanese stocks with the highest capitalization, there is Banco Bpm which resists in positive territory after confirming the start of a process to evaluate the offers received for the bancassurance business: the share rises by 1.37% to 3.113 euros.

