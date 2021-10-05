Often independent productions focus on unique experiences of their kind to attract an audience increasingly bombarded by productions characterized by majestic technical sectors and multimillion-dollar budgets. BPM Bullets per Minute it is just one of these works, an indie shooter with great potential that, net of some small problems, managed to have a lot of fun thanks to a decidedly different idea than usual that will see us breathe our weapons to the rhythm of rock and metal music, the all combined with a visual style that is unique in its own way. If you are curious to find out if BPM Bullets per Minute deserves your attention, all you have to do is continue reading our review.

Lots of fun and replay value in BPM Bullets Per Minute

BPM Bullets Per Minute it was therefore shown in the review as a title with a triple nature, a part from rhythm game, one from rouguelike and one from first person shooter. The latter is reminiscent of the speed and construction of the gameplay Doom, with fierce and adrenaline-pumping battles against armies of infernal creatures. In this sense, we must present a small note because, after the bossfights are removed, many of the minor creatures are aesthetically unoriginal and perhaps a greater characterization of the enemies would have been necessary. On the other hand, the role system is good, with the possibility of investing the loot collected during the clashes to enhance your skills which, however, as in any roguelike, you will lose in case the game-over should occur. On the other hand, the division of the gods seemed excellent difficulty levels present, which can radically change the experience; the challenge levels are four (training, easy, difficult and nightmare) and practically each one has specific characteristics that modify the gameplay, so as to create four different ways to try the product.

L’training it is a sort of tutorial in the field, the plans that can be completed are very few and the enemies, in addition to being few in number, also do reduced damage. TO easy the situation already becomes more complex with several additional levels to complete to get to the end, standard damage and a normal number of opponents. TO hard things change considerably, not only for the cruelty of standard mobs, but above all because they arrive on the field as real advanced units like the Ice Witches, who make fights even more difficult. The bosses then acquire secondary skills and additional modifiers that make them even stronger and more difficult. For example, the first boss can change his skills and attack with elemental moves of fire or, again, he can shrink to complicate the life of the player, who will have to work much harder to hit him. TO nightmare things just become almost impossible. with tons of enemies and scary secondary abilities. In short, we strongly appreciated this one diversification of experience based on the player’s choices, a significant step forward compared to the mere numerical increase in hostiles and damage suffered which is the practice in today’s video games.

All to the rhythm of music

BMP Bullets Per Minute it is therefore an indie very particular that makes of music one of central parts of the playful experience. Every action in the context of the title, including pulling the trigger, reloading, jumping and dodging, must be performed to the rhythm of the music with even some attention to specific notes. For example, the reloading of the weapons must be carried out on the quarter notes of the piece, while the firing on the minimum and quarter notes. This musical context makes the game a kind of hybrid between a rhythm game, a hilarious shooter and roguelike to try especially for lovers of the most extreme rock genre. However, you can also unsubscribe from at any time options menu the rhythmic system to leave the player more freedom of movement on the field, which on balance makes the experience easier to manage, especially if you intend to continue in the most advanced and perilous hallways of the Viking worlds. Undoubtedly, turning off the rhythm system loses some of the original experience, but the product is still enjoyable and the timing in the actions becomes necessary only to increase the score multiplier, leaving the player the opportunity to move and act as he pleases and also guaranteeing a much higher margin of error.

Earlier we mentioned a world made up of Norse mythology; well, the history from BPM Bullet per Minute it is indeed extremely cryptic and aimed exclusively to act as a backdrop to the gameplay. What we do know is that Goll and the other creatures of the same species as the Valkyries are called to free the Viking worlds from the demons and corruption that is now rampant in each of them. The gameplay of an FPS a la Doom and a roguelike to the The Binding of Isaac and on this last point (that of the roguelike) it is easy to identify how many of the choices made by the developers are very reminiscent of the infernal descents of Isaac in the depths of his mind. In fact, exactly as in TBOI, the levels are divided into floors, each consisting of a procedural number of closed rooms full of enemies. The places of the clashes are mainly restricted and quite contained and localized in this fictitious one metal version of the Norse world. The Valkyries have at their disposal Weapons And armor that are generated “Casually” to try and defend against demons, each with specific characteristics and unique strengths and weaknesses.

There are pistols, revolvers, shotguns, rocket launchers, machine guns with rotating barrels and much more, in short, tools of death to delight all palates and allow players to massacre demons to the rhythm of music with their favorite weapon. We speak in the plural when we refer to the Valkyries and the entities that we will control because they are about 10 characters and, similar to TBOI, each will feature a specific initial build. Goll, for example, has a life of 100 hp (for a maximum of 4 shots to be taken) and is equipped with a semi-automatic pistol. Freyr instead starts with 150 hp of non-regenerable shields (do they remind you of something with the Souls Heart of TBOI and the Blu Baby?) And a very powerful revolver. Then there are other characters that we prefer not to anticipate so that you can discover them for yourself. In short, each run can be started differently to considerably increase total replayability.

Rock stars with guns

The aesthetic component of BPM Bullets Per Minute paradoxically it is the most subjective component in this review, because it is graphic style appears peculiar to say the least and if on the one hand it focuses on the work with a very strong originality, on the other hand it could annoy some players due to a very strong chromatic choice and the presence of images that often tend to blur. During the rehearsal we were very satisfied with the graphic style as it fits very well with the choice of background music, making us plunge into a metal hell by dint of beats and on-screen effects. In terms of performance, the Awe Interactive has been able to defend itself quite well on PlayStation 4, without excessive drops and even with a structuring of screen calibration based on the input tools and the useful and functional image on the screen. So, from an exclusively technical point of view, the title still manages to show itself more than enough, even if we understand that the aesthetic choice may not be in the tastes of all players.