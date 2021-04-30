Rhythm shooter roguelike BPM: Bullets Per Minute will come to consoles for the first time later this year.

PlayStation and Xbox versions have been announced by Playtonic Friends, the new publishing arm of Yooka-Laylee developer Playtonic, which previously told Eurogamer it had plans to work with BPM studio Awe Interactive.

Described as a mix of Doom and Rock Band, BPM is a dungeon-clearing first-person shooter where your actions are tied to the beats of a rock soundtrack. Here’s a trailer:

BPM originally launched via Steam last year and has been supported with extra content – new characters, weapons, difficulty levels, items, and a new chapter of story – which will all come as part of this console release.