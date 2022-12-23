Banco Bpm sells 65% of the insurance business to Agricole. The stock goes up on the stock market

An awaited agreement, which arrived only today, which aims to strengthen the insurance sector of Bpm bank: the banking group led by Joseph Chestnut has signed a binding agreement with Credit Agricole Assurances for the establishment of one strategic partnership long lasting in bancassurance in the property and casualty sector.

The agreement provides for the acquisition by Agricole of the 65% stake in Banco Bpm Assicurazioni and, subject to the repurchase by the Bank of the stake currently held by Cattolica Insuranceby 65% ​​in True Insurance which, in turn, holds 100% True Protection. But not only. The agreement also provides for the start of a commercial partnership with a duration of 20 years in the Non-Life and Protection sector.

The operation is based on one valuation of 100% of the insurance companies equal to 400 million of Euro. Consequently, for the 65% sale of the companies the fee is 260 million. The price, informs a note, is subject to adjustment following the due diligence and will be paid in cash on the closing date. Furthermore, assumptions are made of earn-out and claw-back depending on the achievement of the objectives set by the parties and put and call options for CAA and Banco Bpm, respectively, on the equity investments that will be sold.

The operation will have a positive impact on the CET1 ratio fully loaded adjusted by Banco Bpm estimated at 13 bps. At the same time Bpm bank will maintain a “significant contribution” pro-rata from the expected profits of the Insurance Companies, as well as benefiting from the commission flow deriving from the commercial agreement. After the announcement of the sale, the Banco Bpm stock reacts well in Bag and rises by 1.07% to 3.403 euros.

“We are extremely satisfied with the agreement reached with Crédit Agricole,” he declared Joseph Chestnut, CEO of Banco Bpm. “The partnership with CAA will allow Banco Bpm to leverage the industrial skills of major European player in the area of ​​bancassurance. Thanks to this agreement, we have been able to fully exploit the potential of our Non-Life/Protection sector, building on the positive experiences gained in a success story like that of Agos”.

The term-sheet provides for the subsequent signing of the definitive agreements relating to the sale of equity investments in the insurance companies and commercial agreements with the aim of reaching the closing of the operation indicatively by the end of 2023.

