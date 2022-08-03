At the end of the offer, the Emilian group holds 93.9% of the share capital

Milan – It was set from 22 August to 9 September the sell-out period relating to Bper’s takeover bid on Carige. At the end of the offer the Emilian group holds 93.9% of the capital. Therefore, the procedure for the obligation to purchase the remaining 6.1% of the capital is prepared to begin with the aim of delisting the bank.

Approximately 12.6% of the share capital took part in the Bper offer, which valued the shares at 80 cents each, in addition to a further 1.9% purchased by Bper on the market during the takeover bid.