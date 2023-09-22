Bper Banca’s new financial desk dedicated to the maritime sector was presented this morning in Genoa, during a press conference held in the Blue Pavilion Innovation Room of the Boat Show. The Genoese hub presents itself as a point of reference at a national level for consultancy and financial support for the world of sea transport, goods and passengers, and for all the activities interconnected to it: from shipbuilding to the world of port logistics and retroport. The launch of the new specialized operating unit, also present in the Milanese market, was born from the experience that Bper Banca – the fourth largest Italian banking group in terms of total assets – has gained thanks to the shipping finance activity carried out since 2010 in favor of the main industrial entities active in maritime transport. An activity that has further expanded following the recent incorporation of Banca Carige, an institution with a deep-rooted presence in an area strongly linked to the maritime economy which, as a whole, constitutes a substantial part of its industrial fabric.

Bper’s new Blue Economy desk is located within the Corporate & Investment Banking Department, created in 2021 and led by Marco Mandelli. In this context, the new structure will be the first point of contact between customers in the maritime sector and all the main services offered by the Cib Management: Structured Finance (Project Financing, Real Estate, Acquisition, Corporate and Shipping Finance), M&A activities, Debt and Equity Capital Markets, to support Large Corporate customers and customers of Business Centers operating in the area.

These are structured tools that will be fundamental for supporting the maritime economy, at a time characterized by strong changes aimed at the energy transition and by important investments that will have to be made by operators to adapt their structures to the challenges posed by a context in strong evolution.

“Through the new structure that we are presenting today at the 63rd Boat Show – underlines the Chief Corporate & Investment Banking Officer of Bper, Marco Mandelli – the Bank intends to preside in a widespread and continuous manner over the maritime transport and logistics industry closely linked to it , making professionals with proven experience in the sector available to businesses. With the new specialized desk we are also developing an integrated approach in this area, which allows us to bring out the added value generated by complementary segments, which together constitute a strategic industry for our country. A sector – concludes Mandelli – which has demonstrated remarkable resilience in the face of the pandemic crisis and strong geo-political tensions”.

“Economic development and work in Genoa, thanks to the long-term vision of Mayor Bucci, is increasingly smart, with digital infrastructures and the development of communication information technology and data exchange, green with best practices and the objective of sustainability environmental and social, blue with companies and investors who focus on the natural resources of the sea and water – comments the Councilor for Economic Development and Labor of the Municipality of Genoa, Mario Mascia – As the Municipal Administration we extremely welcome the decision of Bper Banca to open a specialized financial desk in our city. A structure that aims to be a driving force for economic development throughout the country and which confirms how Genoa and our region are the national point of reference for the economy”.

Bper Banca presents the new desk for the blue economy to the business world and institutions on Friday 22 September at 5 pm, at the Eberhard Theater, at the Genoa Boat Show, as part of the round table “Blue Value: finance at the service of sea”, which will be attended by Stefano Messina, President of Assarmatori, Fabrizio Vettosi, Finance Commission of Confitarma, Andrea Razeto, Vice President of Confindustria Nautica, Marco Mandelli, Chief Corporate & Investment Banking Officer of Bper Banca, Stefano Bellucci, Head of Global and Transaction Banking of Bper Bank