Interventions are intensified Bper Banca to support the real economy to deal with the difficulties generated by the current economic context, characterized in particular by a long period of growth in interest rates. In fact, the Institute announces that it has a ceiling of 150 million euros has been allocated dedicated to families who wish to subrogate or replace their mortgage, “demonstrating an increasingly concrete commitment to the market also in terms of environmental sustainability and energy efficiency”.

In detail, from 26 September to 22 December 2023 (unless the ceiling is exhausted) the Bank will allow the owners of a property in energy class A or B to transfer their mortgage to Bper, taking advantage of a fixed rate of 3.39% with a duration 25 years, at no additional cost, or alternatively, applying the same rate and duration, to replace your existing mortgage with the possibility of requesting further additional liquidity under certain conditions.

“In light of the uncertainties linked to the current economic context, with this initiative we want to respond to the growing needs of consumers and the desire to provide them with innovative and increasingly advantageous financial solutions”, underlines the chief retail & commercial banking officer of Bper Banca, Stefano Vittorio Kuhn. This ceiling “is in fact designed to offer families better opportunities in terms of financing conditions, competitive interest rates and a simplified process”, he adds, concluding that “this is just one of the numerous initiatives implemented by Bper, which remains committed in providing quality services and solutions tailored to customer needs and to promote environmental sustainability”.