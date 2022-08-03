The Bper Group announces its participation in the SupportItalia Guarantee, the new extraordinary instrument envisaged by the Aid Decree to support, through the Sace guarantee and the State counter-guarantee, the loans issued by the banking system to Italian companies that have suffered negative economic repercussions following the Russian-Ukrainian crisis and the consequent cost power. The loans, on favorable terms, must have a maximum duration of 8 years. The guarantee can be granted by 31 December 2022 in compliance with the procedures set out in the Aid Decree, thus allowing companies to obtain liquidity in a short time.

Commenting on the decision on Deputy General Manager of Bper Banca, Stefano Rossettiunderlines how “the Group confirms its role in supporting the Italian business fabric, in an economic scenario that requires concrete interventions to alleviate the negative consequences deriving from the ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe. Bper and Sace have been actively collaborating for several years in the concession of loans to businesses, and this relationship is strengthened by joining the new Guarantee SupportItalia instrument ”.

For Giammarco Boccia, Head of Corporate Finance and Indirect Channels of SACE “our mission is to support companies and the country system, also and above all in crisis phases such as the one we are going through”.