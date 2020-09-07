Highlights: The Indian government is very cautious about China these days.

The Indian government is very cautious about China these days. The government is also alert about the process of privatization of BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd) that China should not indirectly buy stake in it. A person associated with the case said that now the government will do a full security check before declaring the name of the highest bidder of BPCL to prevent any involvement of China. According to that person, if the bidding winner does not have a complete security check, then the whole process of bidding will be jeopardized.

The person associated with the case said that there is a need to be more vigilant in the changed geo-political situation, as BPCL privatization is necessary for the government this year, so that the government can achieve its target of 2.10 lakh crore of privatization. Officials say that BPCL is also very important strategically, so one needs to be cautious. It should be kept in mind that the buyer of this should not have any link with China or Pakistan in any way.

Ever since 20 Indian soldiers have been killed in a bloody clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers on the Ladakh border, the Modi government has launched a campaign against China. Hundreds of Chinese mobile apps have been banned in three times, including apps such as TicketLock, PubG. Let me tell you that in the last days many contracts and tenders were canceled in the last phase, because they had a connection with China in some way.

It is being told that on August 20, there was a meeting of the secretaries of the core group regarding privatization in this matter, in which this matter was also kept. Explain that this group was formed in March 2016 to speed up the process of privatization of PSUs. It is chaired by the Cabinet Secretary and consists of Law Minister, Finance Minister, Petroleum Minister, Minister associated with the Department of Privatization and officials associated with NITI Aayog.