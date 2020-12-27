The disinvestment process of BPCL and Air India may have been pushed back a bit due to the Kovid-19 pandemic, but the government has no intention of pulling back in this matter as the government believes that staying in any kind of business is its job. Is not.The sale of the most valuable public sector undertakings began at the end of last year and 2020 is believed to be an important year in the history of India’s privatization. Three major undertakings are to be privatized during the year. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), the nation’s second largest seller of petroleum products, has been presented for strategic sales to Air India, the country’s leading airline company, and Shipping Corporation of India (SCI), a shipping company. has been done. But the corona virus epidemic pushed the disinvestment deadline of these ventures forward.

Despite this, the government remains firm on the disinvestment process. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has stressed on more than one occasion that the government will continue on the path of selling stake. Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has even said that “Government has no business to run any business”. BPCL comes under the Petroleum Ministry. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set a disinvestment target of Rs 2.10 lakh crore for the financial year 2020-21 starting from April. But so far this year only 12,380 crores have been raised through the sale of partial shareholding in various undertakings.

It seems impossible to achieve the disinvestment target set for the current fiscal. Because this year’s target is four times higher than the Rs 50,298 crore raised last year. Out of the target of Rs 2.10 lakh crore for this financial year, Rs 1.20 lakh crore is to be raised through disinvestment of central public sector undertakings while Rs 90 thousand crore is to be raised by selling stake in public sector financial institutions. Among these institutions are institutes like Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and IDBI.

Government officials have expressed confidence in BPCL and Air India to complete the disinvestment process in the next few months. The privatization process for Air India began in January 2020. In early March, initial bids were invited to sell the government’s 53.29 per cent stake in BPCL. This was followed by a nationwide lockdown due to the corona virus epidemic. After this, the government had to repeatedly increase the deadline for bidding for them.

However, at the end of this calendar year, the government has said that it has received several bids for BPCL and Air India. The government has also invited initial bids to sell its entire stake in Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) in late 2020. She hopes to complete it in 2021. The government has put the Container Corporation, Cement Corporation, BEML, Pawan Hans, Scooters India and some of SAIL’s steel factories on sale since 2019.

However, the question remains when will their actual strategic sales begin. The disinvestment of Air India is unlikely to be completed by March 2021, while the divestment of BPCL, SCI and CONCOR could fetch up to Rs 80,000 crore during the current financial year. Nevertheless, this amount will be much lower than the government’s disinvestment target of Rs 2.10 crore.