Government published an ordinance this Friday (26.Jul.2024) to reduce spending on the benefit; expenditure grew by R$6.4 billion in the last two months

The federal government published in this Friday’s edition (26.Jul.2024) of Official Diary of the Union an interministerial ordinance with the rules for the re-registration of BPC (Continuous Benefit Payment) beneficiaries. The measure was taken to contain the increase in expenditure on the aid, which has seen the number of people served increase in recent years. Here is the full of the document (PDF – 177 kB).

The ordinance was drafted jointly by the Ministries of Social Security and Social Development. According to the text, anyone who receives the benefit but has had their registration out of date for more than 48 months (4 years) will need to renew their registration with CadÚnico (Single Registry). Biometrics must be used to re-register to prevent fraud.

According to the published ordinance, beneficiaries whose registration is more than 48 months out of date must regularize the situation within the following deadlines (counted from the effective notification to the bank or through other service channels):

45 days for small municipalities;

90 days for medium and large municipalities or metropolises, with a population of over 50,000 inhabitants.

“In the absence of unequivocal notification from the bank or other service channels, the benefit credit will be blocked within 30 days after sending the notification.”, reads the document.

The BPC is equivalent to a minimum wage (currently R$1,412) per month for senior citizens aged 65 or over or for people with disabilities of any age. To be eligible for the benefit, the income per person in the family group must be equal to or less than ¼ of the minimum wage – currently equivalent to R$353.

On Monday (July 22), the government’s economic team confirmed the blocking of R$11.2 billion in discretionary (non-mandatory) expenses in the 2024 Budget announced by Minister Fernando Haddad (Finance) on July 18. The containment was made especially to compensate for the increase in mandatory government spending. The highlights are: