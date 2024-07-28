Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/27/2024 – 21:29

On Friday, the 26th, the federal government published two ordinances that regulate the review of the registration of those who receive the BPC (Continuous Benefit Payment). The benefit is paid by the INSS (National Institute of Social Security) to people aged 65 or over who have not met the requirements for retirement, or those with disabilities, as long as they are part of families considered needy.

The main objective is to conduct a “fine-tooth comb” to eliminate irregular benefits. According to the federal government, there is a large number of beneficiaries who are not included in CadÚnico (Single Registry) or whose registration is more than 48 months out of date. Data from the INSS indicate that, up until May of this year, irregularities were found in 57.7 thousand benefits. Of this total, 37,325 were cut, and another 20,375 were suspended. The undue payments total R$750.8 million.

Joint ordinance number 27 is aimed at those who receive BPC and are not registered with CadÚnico or who have not updated their registration for 48 months. The mandatory inclusion of biometrics from September 1st is provided for in ordinance 28. It also provides for a monthly cross-checking of information by the INSS regarding the beneficiary’s income criteria, to find out whether they still qualify.

Check below how the review will be carried out, who it is intended for and more details about the benefit.

Who is eligible for the BPC review?

For new requests, those who receive the benefit and are not included in CadÚnico and for those who have information that is four years (48 months) out of date. Biometrics are mandatory for everyone.

Since when has being in CadÚnico been mandatory?

Since 2016, the date on which a maximum period of two years was also established for updating data every two years.

How will communication be made for those who are not registered with CadÚnico?

If you are not registered with CadÚnico, the notification will be made by the place where you receive it (bank), by the call center 135, by the Meu INSS platform or even by SMS. After receiving the notification, the benefit holder or the person who made the request must, without fail, go to the Cras (Social Assistance Reference Center) or to the CadÚnico office that your city hall provides.

What is the deadline for updating or registering?

In cities with up to 50,000 inhabitants, it is 45 days. In municipalities with more than 50,000 inhabitants, it is 90 days. These dates are valid from the moment the person receives the notice.

Who should include biometrics?

All those who receive BPC must include biometrics from September 1st.

How do I include biometrics?

The beneficiary or their legal representative are responsible for including biometrics in some of these documents: driver’s license, ID card or voter registration card. Biometrics are already mandatory when renewing a driver’s license and issuing a new ID card, now called a National Identity Card (CIN). If the person does not yet have this biometric record on their documents, they can arrange it with the agencies responsible for these documents. In the State of São Paulo, for example, it is possible to request the issuance of a new ID card at Poupatempo offices.

How do I update my registration?

The update service can be done through the Call Center 135, or online, at Meu INSS.

What data should I keep updated to receive BPC?

Contact details such as telephone or cell phone number, address and email, as well as CPF. The beneficiary is also required to keep information regarding his/her family income updated at CRAS.

In what situations is there a risk of losing the benefit?

Inconsistency in updating data, failure to update information, increase in income above the permitted ceiling (family income less than a quarter of the minimum wage per person).

Who will do this investigation?

It will be the government itself. If there is any indication of irregularity, the beneficiary or his/her representative will be required to explain himself/herself in person.

Can I appeal if BPC is cut or suspended?

Yes. It is necessary to file an appeal, which will be reviewed by the Social Security Appeals Board. To access the service, simply call the Call Center at 135, access the Meu INSS service online or through the app available on the Google Play and App Store.

What documents should I bring to make the appeal?

Identity card and CPF or other official document with photo, as well as updated medical reports and exams that prove the incapacity. Prescriptions and receipts for medications for continuous use are also accepted.

New requests

The BPC is a right registered in the 1988 Constitution. It guarantees survival for people aged 65 or over who do not yet receive Social Security benefits, as well as people with disabilities who are unable to work to support themselves. Those who meet the established criteria are entitled to a minimum wage (R$1,412).

The payment is made to people aged 65 or over, as long as they do not receive any other social security benefit. In the case of people with disabilities, a medical report indicating the level of the person’s disability is required. In both cases, only those with a family income of less than a quarter of the minimum wage per person are eligible to receive the amount.

To apply for the benefit, the person must go to an INSS agency or social assistance services available in their municipality. No type of intermediary is necessary. See below for more details.

What documents are required to apply for BPC?

– birth or marriage certificate;

– identity document, work card or other document that can identify who you are;

– CPF;

– proof of address;

– legal document, in the case of power of attorney, guardianship, tutelage or curatorship

– family documents (IDs of all members, or birth certificates), work cards, CPF and proof of income for all

How do I know if I have been approved?

The INSS will send a letter to the beneficiary. It will also inform you how and where you will receive the benefit. After approval, payments will begin to be made within 45 days.

How is BPC paid?

Through the banking network. The beneficiary receives a magnetic card to use only for withdrawing BPC. This is issued free of charge by banks, which should not make any demands to provide the amount.

Can more than one person from the same family receive BPC?

Yes, as long as it fits the rules. Especially regarding family income, which must not exceed a quarter of the minimum wage. If the person is elderly and receives BPC, it is not included in the income calculation. If the person is disabled and lives in a house where an elderly person already receives BPC, the amount must be included in the calculation.

Is it possible to transfer the benefit after the death of the holder?

No.