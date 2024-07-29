From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 07/29/2024 – 6:30

The federal government will begin a review of the BPC (Continuous Benefit Payment) beneficiary registry. According to the Ministry of Social Development (MDS), there is still a large number of BPC beneficiaries who are not included in the Single Registry (CadÚnico) or whose registry is more than 48 months (four years) out of date.

The government’s goal is to “fine-tune” the situation and eliminate irregular payments and reduce spending on the benefit. Therefore, starting September 1, 2024, beneficiaries who need to update their registration will be notified by their banking institutions on their benefit payment statement.

The Meu INSS app and text messages on your cell phone will also be used for reporting. Another option is to contact Central 135 by phone to check your registration status. Anyone who is not notified is in good standing and does not need to re-register.

Only residents of cities in Rio Grande do Sul where a state of emergency has been declared are exempt.

I have been notified, what do I do?

BPC applicants, or their legal guardians, will have to carry out biometric registration from September 1st in the National Identity Card (CIN), voter registration card or National Driver’s License (CNH) records.

The registry will be updated at Social Assistance Reference Center (CRAS) units. Municipalities will have access to a list of those who need to go through the procedure so they can organize the flow.

The deadline is 45 days for residents of cities with up to 50,000 inhabitants, and 90 days for those who live in municipalities with a population exceeding 50,000. The period is calculated from the date on which the need for re-registration is reported.

I missed the deadline, what now?

If the beneficiary is notified and does not re-register within the deadline, payment will be suspended. A 30-day period will then begin in which it is still possible to update your data and request reactivation. After the update, the installments for the suspension period will be paid in arrears.

If the suspension period is exceeded, the beneficiary will lose the benefit and will need to request a new one to receive it again, without paying the suspended installments.

Who can lose the benefit?

Every month, the INSS will cross-check data available in public administration bodies to verify whether beneficiaries meet the criteria for family income and accumulation of another source of income. In the case of people with disabilities, another source of income resulting from the exercise of a paid activity is only prohibited.

In a note, the government states that signs of exceeding the income established for beneficiaries will be investigated, including “reviewing and investigating cases in which the income comes from a member of the family group”.

If earnings above the limit established by law are found, payment of the benefit will be suspended immediately. However, the beneficiary will be granted “the right to a full defense and adversarial proceedings,” the note says.

What is BPC?

The Continuous Benefit Payment is paid to seniors over the age of 65 who have not contributed to the INSS or to people with disabilities of any age. Its difference in relation to retirement is precisely the exemption from contributions.

For people with disabilities, it is necessary to prove long-term physical, mental, intellectual or sensory limitations, with effects lasting at least 2 years, which prevent full integration into society.

The amount of BPC paid always corresponds to the current minimum wage. It is currently set at R$1,412.00.

To receive the benefit, you can make the request through INSS service channels (website, app, telephone 135 and Social Security Agencies). You can also obtain information at CRAS units.

Re-registration is an attempt to reduce expenses with the payment of this benefit. Currently, there are more than 6.02 million beneficiaries and the INSS receives, on average, 170 thousand requests every day from new candidates.

The government increased its spending projection for 2024 with BPC and Social Security expenses by R$11.7 billion. This increase led the economic team to block R$11.2 billion in mandatory expenses in this year’s Budget, as Finance Minister Fernando Haddad announced last week.

Spending on BPC increased by R$6.4 billion, according to the 3rd Bimonthly Revenue and Expenditure Assessment report, released on Monday, the 22nd, compared to the previous one, released in May. Spending on Social Security increased by R$4.9 billion, reaching R$927 billion.

“In the case of BPC, the main reason for the growth was the increase in the number of new requests analyzed,” said Clayton Luiz Montes, deputy secretary of the Federal Budget at the Ministry of Planning. “We have a variation with BPC of R$6.4 billion, and Social Security of R$5.3 billion, totaling an increase of R$29 billion (in mandatory expenses).”

The report justifies the increase in the projection of social security expenditures as “a result of changes in internal flows and unexpected behaviors in the entry of orders”.

The government also increased the expected waivers with the collection of Social Security, due to the exemption of municipal payrolls – there was a reduction of R$5.2 billion in the collection forecast.