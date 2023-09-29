From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 09/29/2023 – 16:11

The federal government exempted beneficiaries of Bolsa Família social assistance programs, in addition to those who receive Continuous Payment Benefit (BPC), from paying off financing installments from the Minha Casa, Minha Vida program. check out here the Official Gazette (DO) ordinance in full.

According to the text, financial agents – in this case, Caixa Econômica – will have 30 days from the publication of the DO to suspend the collection of installments.

Beneficiaries with a family income of up to R$1,320 will contribute to the value of the property by paying installments of up to 10% of the family income, with the minimum payment being R$80. For beneficiaries with a family income between R$1,320 and R$4,400 , installments will be limited to 15%, minus R$66 of this amount. Payments for properties by beneficiaries will be made within five years, that is, in 60 installments.

The ordinance also determines that, in addition to the subsidy, beneficiaries will be able to take advantage of housing discounts provided for in the Service Time Guarantee Fund Law (FGTS), such as the payment of a down payment with this resource, which would reduce the value of the installment. .

With information from Agência Brasil