The official spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said on his official Facebook page that President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with the head of the giant British energy company, Bernard Looney, and Nader Zaki, the company’s regional president for the Middle East and North Africa, in a meeting attended by Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El-Mulla. .

A spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency added that President Sisi stressed during the meeting the importance that Egypt attaches to the participation of international companies and the private sector in the fields of oil, gas and renewable energy, and Egypt’s aspiration to enhance existing cooperation with the British global company, including in the field of reducing emissions and energy transition, in addition to to green hydrogen production, in an effort to increase exploration and production.

Egypt is seeking to increase its production capacity of oil and gas in order to meet the domestic demand and also take advantage of the available export opportunities, which helps it in providing scarce hard currency in the country.