Home page politics

From: Nils Hinsberger

Press Split

Houthi rebels continue to attack civilian ships in the Red Sea. The oil company BP then stops traffic – oil prices rise.

Bab al-Mandab – Yemeni Houthi rebels have repeatedly attacked war and merchant ships in the Red Sea. Only on Monday, Øystein Elgan, the owner of the Norwegian merchant ship “Swan Atlantic,” reported that the tanker had been hit by “an object.” However, the crew was uninjured and the ship remained operational, Elgan told the business magazine E24.

A few hours after the attack on the “Swan Atlantic”, the British oil company British Petrolium (BP) announced that it would suspend traffic through the contested area. “The safety of our employees and those who work on our behalf is BP’s priority,” the company said in a statement. BP thus joins a number of companies that have already withdrawn their ships from the Red Sea.

Houthi attacks off Yemen: Situation in the Red Sea causes oil prices to rise

After the attacks by the Houthi militia, the world's largest container shipping company MSC, among others, announced that it would no longer sail through the Suez Canal. In view of the announcements, the price for a barrel of North Sea “Brent” oil rose by 52 cents compared to last Friday, reported t online. The “West Texas” variety rose in price by 55 cents.

The ship “Strinda” owned by Rederi AS J Ludwig Mowinckels was also attacked by Houthi rebels on December 12, 2023. © HANDOUT / AS J LUDWIG MOWINCKELS REDERI / AFP

The Red Sea route represents a crucial sea route for global trade. Merchant ships use the southern Bab al-Mandab Strait to traverse the Suez Canal and transport goods from Asia to Europe. Deliveries through the Suez Canal are making noise daily News about ten percent of total world trade.

USA wants to use a naval alliance to take action against Houthi rebels in the Red Sea

Energy deliveries in particular rely on navigation through the Suez Canal. In order to stop attacks on civilian ships and thus reopen the route for merchant ships, The USA wants to set up an international task force. This naval alliance would be responsible for maintaining security in the contested maritime area. Germany has also received a corresponding request from the USA, which Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) is currently examining.

Nothing is the same as before – a foreign policy review View photo series

Criticism of the planned alliance comes from Iran. Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani threatened the US with “extraordinary problems” if the country dared to take the step of establishing a maritime alliance. In response to a possible agreement, the leadership of the Houthi militia announced that it would actively participate in the fighting Gaza Strip at. (nhi)