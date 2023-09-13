The CEO of BP, Bernard Looney, has notified his resignation with immediate effect after having admitted that he was not “completely transparent” when reporting on “personal relationships” that he had in the past with colleagues at the company, the oil company reported this Tuesday. British.

Looney, 53, joined the company in 1991 and was appointed CEO in 2020 with the aim of leading the firm in an energy transition environment. BP has announced in a statement that its chief financial officer, Murray Auchincloss, will assume the role of CEO on an interim basis.

According to the statement, the board of directors received and analyzed in May 2022 accusations about Looney’s “conduct” “in relation to personal relationships with colleagues in the company”, coming from an anonymous source, the company indicated. The investigation, in which the manager “revealed a small number of past relationships,” concluded that there had been no violation of the company’s code of conduct.

However, the company continues in its statement, accusations of a similar nature have recently been received again. BP has said Looney “now accepts that he was not completely transparent in his previous disclosures.” Given this situation, the until now top executive of the firm “has notified the company that he has resigned as CEO with immediate effect.”

The oil company BP reported in August that its profit stood at 10,010 million dollars (9,099 million euros) in the first half of this year, after registering a loss of 11,127 million dollars (10,114 million euros) in the same period. of 2022.

