BP suffered a net loss of US$ 2.16 billion in the third quarter of this year, according to a corporate balance released on Tuesday. The loss is less than the negative balance of US$ 2.50 billion recorded in the same period in 2021, but reverts the profit of US$ 9.30 billion obtained between April and June.

The oil company’s revenue totaled US$ 57.81 billion in the three months ended in September, an increase of 53% compared to the same period last year.

The energy group declared a dividend of 6.006 cents per share, flat from the previous quarter, and said it intends to carry out a $2.5 billion share buyback ahead of fourth-quarter results.