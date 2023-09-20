admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 09/19/2023 – 16:51

BP appointed Kate Thomson as its interim chief financial officer, replacing Murray Auchincloss, who became interim chief executive. The energy company said on Tuesday that Thomson, who has been with the company for 19 years, is currently a senior vice president.

Thomson replaces Auchincloss, who became interim CEO after Bernard Looney abruptly resigned last week over relationships with colleagues, less than four years after the London-based company embarked on an ambitious plan to position itself at the forefront of the transition global approach to renewable energy.

Looney’s departure came as a surprise, and the company said in a statement on September 13 that his departure was effective immediately.

Source: Dow Jones Newswires.