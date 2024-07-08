Bozzoli Escape, a Plan Studied in Detail for Years. The Trail Leading to Africa

There is no trace of Giacomo Cocoonsthe fugitive wanted all over the world. The man, sentenced to life imprisonment for killing his uncle by throwing the body into the oven of the family business, is disappeared for 15 days. From Africa to Eastern Europe to Switzerland, it could be anywhere. But although the escape seems to have been planned for years and in the smallest details, Bozzoli he made a few wrong moves and now the situation is becoming more and more complicated for him, the circle – reports Il Messaggero – is starting to tighten. The first clue collected in recent days by investigators leads to France from where, also according to the testimony of his partner Antonella Colossi, the fugitive it would have actually passed. But the destination of that last “vacation” all together – father, mother and 9 year old son -, would have been Spain and in particular Marbellasouth of the peninsula.

A location that could also have allowed Bozzoli to reach Morocco by sea. The investigators, however, do not exclude that the hotel booking, the passage from Cannes and that family car trip were just a diversion well organized. The other clue concerns the moneythe investigations seem to have identified the lootaccording to some investigative sources in fact, the “money was hidden in Switzerland“. In addition to having obtained the funds necessary to survive, Bozzoli must have implemented a whole series of precautions to ensure that he would not be identified. Starting with the car, his Maserati Dark colored Levante, immortalized for the last time on June 23 in Italy and then only once in Spain before the final sentence of life imprisonment issued by the Cassation last Monday.

Since then – continues Il Messaggero – it seems to have disappeared into thin air. It is still unclear whether he was really the driver or whether his partner used the car to mislead the investigators. It is possible that in recent weeks, the man has disguised his appearance and that he has procured false documents to move. Confirming the premeditated escape, the fact that Giacomo’s cell phone was left at home along with other SIM cards, so as not to be located. The partner, on the other hand, says she has lost her a Cannesbut according to the investigators both of them would have already had others at their disposal, perhaps with foreign headers.