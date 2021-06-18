– Mom, am I going to school tomorrow?

Lucía does not know what to say to Martín who looks at her with the face of “give me some certainty.” He knows that time passes, the school is still closed, and he needs someone to take pity on the children and get it back on track.

– Mommy, did it go well? Did I study what they asked for?

Martha freezes, what does she say to Mackarena? There are no evaluations, nor parameters to know if you learned enough, did you make the effort that was demanded of you?

– Dad, but when will I know if I move to third grade, Jasmine asks her dad?

Miguel does not know what to say, apparently he is going to continue advancing without promotion, without knowing if he knows or not, if he made enough effort, if he passed the degree or not.

Someone erased the parameters that ordered the boys’ lives, their education. They do not know if there is a school, if they studied what is necessary, if they pass the grade or not. Someone must return certainties to them. Tell them if the effort was enough or if they should work harder.

Knowing if you could achieve it or not, if you have to make greater efforts or if the path is the right one is to learn to walk through life. A school that teaches and that gives guidelines for living.

We adults are leaving children alone, without certainties, without a way to go. The school, which should be a world of order, of parameters and paths to the future, has become a lot of confusion.

We need a school that provides frames, guidelines, future. Kids need to know whether or not they promote the year, if they studied enough, if they crossed the stage. Where are they standing?

Let’s stop building confusion. Let’s try to rebuild an educational model that looks to the future. A school through which adults give clear signals, show the future.

Putting three degrees together would seem to be a solution if it weren’t for the amount of problems it creates. What about a boy who has problems in a grade? Stop passing all three? How are promoted degrees defined if some were not? What are the contents that must be learned in each grade? Does everyone pass grade? How do the students order their times?

The school has a sequence of times, of contents, that give it an organization, an order. The institution has clear objectives within that model. Train them to be people with values, creative and that incorporate the contents of a curriculum.

Enough improvising with the students.