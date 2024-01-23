J-POP Manga announces a new title from the author of Jealousy And Jackass, released simultaneously worldwide. This is the new work of the queen of Boy's Love Scarlet Beriko. The single volume “Nagahama to be, or not to be” it will be available in bookstores, comic shops and in all online stores starting next year February 1st.

“I can not move. I don't want to move. An abandoned lot covered in rocks. The scorching sun of sunset. The wind that smells of diesel. And he's next to me.”

J-POP Manga presents the single volume Nagahama to be, or not to be. Set against the backdrop of the fish market of a seaside town, the friendship between the thug Issa and the model student Nagisa could lead to something more…

Nagisa, in his third year of high school in a seaside town, surprises his childhood friend Issa with a woman and is shocked. Even after discovering the truth, Nagisa can no longer control his feelings. Not knowing what to do, it is increasingly difficult for him to look his friend in his eyes, but… Lulled by the poignant breath of the sea breeze, two boys will discover the meaning of true love.

With a unique and unmistakable drawing trait, Scarlet Beriko manages once again to warm the hearts and fantasies of her readers by telling an overwhelming one-shot love story with sweet and delicate tones where feelings reign supreme.

Nagahamo to be, or not to be

by Scarlet Beriko

Single volume

Format – 12×16.9- Paperback. With Overload. Pages – 192, B/W + Color

Price – €6.90