Abuse and violence are two of the issues that most concern children and adolescents in sinaloa, a fairly general theme that covers both the family nucleus and its environment; this according to the result of the query, do you hear me? 2022, where there was a population of participants of more than 4,537 children and adolescents from the entire state of Sinaloa, who, in the voice of the population they represent, made the needs and concerns that distress them despite their young age heard.

Indigenous communities, municipalities such as Mazatlan, Culiacán, Guasave, Cosalá, Mocorito and Salvador Alvarado, They had representatives, who through their speeches participated with great enthusiasm and where they not only made it clear that violence is a very worrying issue, but also spoke about the events that make them happy, this being a point where 1,480 children agreed in that it is to be with the family, an issue that reflects the bond of love and affection that exists in Sinaloan homes, while in another state of Mexico the response of minors was to play.

Another point that is also important to highlight is that within this consultation it prevailed that the mother is the person whom the parents trust the most. boys, girls and adolescents, while in the second place are the friendship ties, and in the third place is the father of the family.

The commitment of State Goverment is to implement public policies to improve the living conditions of minors throughout Sinaloa. The feeling of the child population has already come to light, it only remains for it to be evaluated and find a way to implement it in favor of said sector.

We recommend you read: