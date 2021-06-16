The terrible abandonment of little Hola: the dog was found in the mountains, in desperate conditions

Just recently, a group of volunteers they found themselves in front of a terrible scene. In a mountain, near a tree, have found little Hola, a female of pit bull in desperate conditions. If they hadn’t acted quickly, he would have lost his life in a short time.

A horrible episode, which obviously a shaken thousands of people. Unfortunately the plague of abandonment it is more and more widespread, despite the fact that thousands of associations have been created that are trying to combat this phenomenon.

It was a day like any other for i boys of the Lucky Dog Refuge. They were engaged in the usual chores.

At some point, they received the call of a local man, who informed them that he had found it the abandoned puppy in a deserted place. Was thin, dehydrated and even sad for what he was experiencing.

Volunteers to hear that dramatic story are immediately intervened. Their only purpose was just to put an end to his sufferings. For this, after having conquered his confidence, they quickly took her to the shelter.

After the medical examination, one emerged sad truth on the little Hola. The vet found that in addition to being in very serious conditions, she was also blind. His situation was really complicated.

The new life of little Hola

The dog thanks to love, to the care and attention of these guys with a heart of gold, she managed to to heal. His weight has increased significantly and he has also learned how to trust again of human beings.

Despite having lived gods difficult times, now it’s back to being happy. Seeing it now is truly amazing and it is alone merit of these special guys.

In addition, little Hola also found one new family willing to adopt it. These people as soon as they read his story, they went mad lovers of her and have decided to donate the second chance at life that every animal deserves.