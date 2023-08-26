The mysterious box found by some boys who dived into the water to look for a friend’s lost ring

The protagonists of this story are a few Boyi who made a sensational discovery, which in a few hours, through social networks, went around the world.

The boys jumped into the water to recover thetheir friend Zoe’s ring, but they found something unexpected. The video posted by them on TikTok shows a secret box. Initially they thought it was an old object thrown away by someone and ended up on the bottom, but then they decided to open it… the curiosity was too much!

We found this circular metal box stuck in rocky mud. On the third dive we managed to retrieve it. We brought it to the surface and saw that the metal piece of the opening was rusted. So, we went home to look for a tool to open it.

The boys show the recovery of the mysterious box

The group of friends thus decided to finish the trip and go home, opening that box was too important. The viral video shows one of the boys diving into the water, sinking to the bottom and then surfacing with a round brown box with a gold tag in the center. On the latter, however, there was no wording. here is the movie:

The opening of the box and the incredible contents

A second video shows theopening of that mystery box. Upon reaching their summer home, they found a hammer to open the box and inside they discovered old coins submerged in muddy water. Still no update on their era or if they are worth anything today, but for sure these young people will never forget their strange experience!

Users have left so many comments below the viral video. Some are eager to see new updates, especially the most passionate about numismatics. Others, however, asked a specific question: “But in the end Zoe’s ring was found?”